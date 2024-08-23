Cheer on Fresno State athletics with new Red Wave lager

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is unveiling its new Red Wave Lager, just in time for Bulldog football season.

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is unveiling its new Red Wave Lager, just in time for Bulldog football season.

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is unveiling its new Red Wave Lager, just in time for Bulldog football season.

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is unveiling its new Red Wave Lager, just in time for Bulldog football season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is unveiling its new Red Wave Lager, just in time for Bulldog football season.

The highly anticipated beer, which has been in the works for three years, is now available at Tioga locations in Fresno or Merced.

Video from the company's Instagram page shows the beer being packed up and ready to ship out.

The cans feature the iconic Bulldog logo and red and white checkered pattern seen in the Fresno State end zones.

The lager will also be available in select stores soon.

