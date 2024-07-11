Children First: Lemoore High student graduates with honors after rough start

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chanel Moon says she never pictured graduating with honors from Lemoore High School.

Her first two years of high school were tough.

Chanel found herself skipping class, in disagreements with teachers and classmates, her grades falling through the cracks.

"She lived by her own rules, what she wanted was what she was going to do." said Nicole Mora, an administrator with the Lemoore Unified School District.

But then, Chanel's visits to the office became more spread out as she started turning her life around.

"During my junior year of high school, I found interest in the nursing program, and it really inspired me," recalled Chanel.

"My teacher was very kind, she was understanding and she always saw the best in me, she was my biggest motivation."

Feeling empowered, she dedicated herself to her coursework.

She also completed 100 hours of community service at a local nursing home.

Chanel even made honor roll the last four semesters and received a college scholarship, making herself and her parents proud.

"Proud of the perseverance that she showed to achieve all her goals and I can't wait to see the rest, she has a bright future ahead of her," said Kenny Lopez, Chanel's father.

More recently, Chanel lost her uncle and her mom was diagnosed with Cancer.

This hardship has motivated her to keep pushing towards her goals of becoming a radiology tech.

In just a few weeks, she will take her CNA test and start an internship.

"My advice would be to motivate yourself, set goals, it's important for you to know where you are going, not in the long run but to have short goals for yourself," said Chanel.

Keeping her mindset positive, she hopes to make her family proud and become a good example for her baby niece.

"Chanel is now off to a local community college where she plans to study biology in hopes of pursuing a career in the medical field.

You can check out more inspiring stories featured in 'Children First: Standout Students,' which will air this Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30.

