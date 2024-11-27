CHP braces for pre-Thanksgiving travel amid several crash investigations

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The overnight rain in Fresno made for slick roads during the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol says those wet conditions contributed to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Officers say a pickup truck was heading west on Highway 180 when it spun out of control.

"That vehicle lost control, struck the wall, went up and over that wall and landed down about 30 feet onto the center median of State Route 41 below," said Officer Mike Salas from the California Highway Patrol.

The impact crushed the front of the truck and killed the passenger.

The driver, who had a suspended license, was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

East of that wreck, near the 180 and 168 interchange, a sedan slammed into the center divider.

"The majority of these crashes are due to speed. Just because the roadway says 65 speed limit, doesn't mean it's a safe speed," said Salas.

Tuesday's crashes come as CHP officers brace for their busiest day tomorrow, when millions will be on the roads.

AAA predicts the worst time to be behind the wheel will be between 1 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"We're going to see the mad dash on the highways trying to get to that destination, trying to get to that hot turkey, gravy. Our advice, pack your patience," said Salas.

