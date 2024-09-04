Civil rights investigation being launched into sexual abuse claims at Chowchilla women's prison

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Justice Department has announced that a civil rights investigation will be launched into claims of sexual abuse by staff at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla.

The DOJ said it has found "significant justification to open this investigation."

Investigations will be done at the facility in Chowchilla and the California Institution for Women in Chino.

Officials will look to find whether the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation protects inmates from sexual abuse by correctional staff.

"No woman incarcerated in a jail or prison should be subjected to sexual abuse by prison staff who are constitutionally bound to protect them," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a press release.

Action News has previously reported that a former correctional officer at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla faces 78 counts of sexual misconduct against inmates.

Gregory Rodriguez is accused of assaulting at least 22 female inmates.

Earlier this year, Kim and Khloé Kardashian visited the men's and women's prisons in Chowchilla.

Kim Kardashian is an advocate for criminal justice reform - and has helped free several nonviolent drug offenders from prison.

More information is expected to be provided as the investigation continues.

