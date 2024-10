Clovis East high school mourns loss of volleyball coach Marcos Orro

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

The school district confirmed boys volleyball coach Marcos Orro passed away on Wednesday.

He was well-known throughout the state's high school volleyball community.

Orro's cause of death has not been released.

District leaders say resources are in place at Clovis East for students and staff struggling with grief.