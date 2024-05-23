Clovis East seniors visit former elementary schools ahead of graduation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley seniors got to take a trip down memory lane before walking across the graduation stage.

Students at Clovis East High School took part in the Parade of Graduates this morning.

Kids came out of their classrooms to welcome the teens back to their old school stomping grounds, including Reagan Elementary.

Senior Kamryn Marlatt went to Borris Elementary.

She was most looking forward to seeing former teachers and coaches who inspired her along the way.

"I'm so excited to speak to them and show them how much I've grown over the past few years. I've never been more happy in my life," said Marlatt.

Over at Oraze Elementary, this year was even more special for some of the graduating seniors.

They were the first kindergarten class for the campus that opened in 2011.