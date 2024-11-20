Clovis superfan excited to see Lainey Wilson co-host this year's CMA Awards

A young country fan who was invited on stage by Lainey Wilson is excited to her favorite singer co-host the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

A young country fan who was invited on stage by Lainey Wilson is excited to her favorite singer co-host the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

A young country fan who was invited on stage by Lainey Wilson is excited to her favorite singer co-host the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

A young country fan who was invited on stage by Lainey Wilson is excited to her favorite singer co-host the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Country music star Lainey Wilson has taken the world by storm over the past couple of years.

She won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards last year.

Now, Lainey is about to co-host the awards show for the first time on Wednesday night.

One of her biggest fans is a young Clovis girl named Davey, who was brought on stage with Lainey during her show in Visalia in January of last year.

On Tuesday, Action News sat down with Davey and her mom to talk about the impact of that special moment on stage, and how they'll be cheering on Lainey at the CMA Awards.

Lainey will be co-hosting the 58th Annual CMA Awards with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

You can expect some great performances by many of your favorite country artists.

It starts at 8 pm Wednesday on ABC30.

