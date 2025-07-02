Clovis Transit begins major overhaul of system to serve growing community

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Transit system is beginning a major overhaul, aimed at improving access for a growing community.

A new east-west route along Shaw Avenue, between Fresno State to Clovis East High School, began service Tuesday. Construction is now underway on stops for seven additional color-coded routes that will span key corridors, including Ashlan, Bullard, Clovis, Herndon, Sunnyside, Temperance, and Willow avenues.

The new routes are expected to be in service by the end of 2025.

The city is also introducing a Micro-Transit service with pick-up and drop-off locations at Dry Creek Trailhead, the Harlan Ranch Community Recreation Center, and Pasa Tiempo Park. The Micro-Transit service will connect riders to the main transit network.

The changes follow several years of resident surveys and research. For the past 25 years, Clovis Transit has operated just two main routes, but the city's population has more than doubled in that time.

More details about the new routes and services can be found at ClovisTransit.com.