Construction begins on updated Clovis Transit system

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Clovis has begun construction on a brand new Clovis Transit system, beginning with two new bus stops.

Within the next year, the city plans on residents being able to enjoy a system that is both efficient and accessible with updated and expanded routes.

This comes after years of surveys and research intended to help design a new system better fit for a Clovis population that has more than doubled since the introduction of it's current transportation system 25 years ago.

"This redesign not only reflects our dedication to fostering a robust transportation system but also strengthens the fabric of our community by ensuring that mobility is in reach for all,' said Amy Hance, General Services Director for the City of Clovis.

Color-coded routes will run along major roadways such as Willow, Clovis, Herndon and Shaw.

The routes will also be designed to provide reliable transportation to students at all Clovis Unified schools, as well as Clovis Community College and Fresno State.

Passengers located in the outer areas of Clovis will be able to use new Micro-Transit pick-up and drop-off locations that will seamlessly connect them to the main routes.

All Clovis Transit vehicles will be ADA compliant and equipped with lifts or ramps to cater to the needs of any passenger.

The system will be free to use and connected to Google Maps, allowing for a simple planning process through the website or app.

New routes are expected to be in service by the end of the year.