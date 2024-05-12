Clovis West girls swim team wins 200m Medley Relay State Title

For the first time in program history, the Clovis West girls' swim team won the CIF State Championship in the 200m Medley Relay Final Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in program history, the Clovis West girls' swim team won the CIF State Championship in the 200m Medley Relay Final Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in program history, the Clovis West girls' swim team won the CIF State Championship in the 200m Medley Relay Final Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in program history, the Clovis West girls' swim team won the CIF State Championship in the 200m Medley Relay Final Saturday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in program history, the Clovis West girls swim team grabbed a CIF State Championship in the 200m Medley Relay Final Saturday afternoon.

Sophomores Audrey Hill, Sophia Oka-Fedder, Hailey Marinovich, and Senior Hannah Marinovich would place first with an overall time of 1:42.47 seconds to win the title at their home pool.

"It felt like a dream,'' Hill said. "When I was watching Sophia take off, I was like oh my gosh we could actually win."

Hill says it shows other school from around the state that Clovis West 'means business'.

Head Coach Adam Reid says it's been a long time coming for a program always fighting inside the top ten.

"We have so much tradition here at Clovis West, but I think state just brings the best out of us" Reid said. "Since 2015, I've had three teams get second, so it's pretty special to finally get into that blue ribbon and get the gold."

Golden Eagle Senior and Tennessee commit Hannah Marinovich also finished third in the 100m breast stroke with a time of 1:00.78.

Overall the girls team came in third place at the CIF State meet -- their best finish ever.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.