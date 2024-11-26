Clovis West teen dies days after crash, family confirms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis West teen who was involved in a car crash last week has died.

The mother of 16-year-old Trevyn Mackey posted on social media that he passed away Tuesday morning.

In the post, she thanked everyone for their love and support.

"You (Trevyn) have left a gaping hole in my heart," she said in the post.

No details of the crash itself have been released.

Mackey was a football player at Clovis West High School, playing for his uncle, Eric Brown.

"When Trev walks into the room, he definitely lights it up. Loves music, especially rap music. Really passionate about football, his family, his friends," Brown previously said to Action News.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses

