Trevyn Mackey's family is asking for the community's support as they now navigate his recovery so close to Thanksgiving.

Clovis West teen hospitalized after crash, family asking for community support

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis teen is recovering at Community Regional Medical Center after an accident on Friday.

The road to recovery remains unclear for 16-year-old Trevyn Mackey.

"It's a punch in the gut," said Eric Brown, Mackey's uncle and football coach at Clovis West High School.

"That was really hard when everybody got the news about what happened."

Mackey's family is still trying to piece together what happened, but they say the past couple of days have been crucial to his recovery.

"He is still sedated and sleeping," Brown explained.

"He's shown some good signs. Able to open his eyes a little bit last night. He's not responsive to us yet, but that's all part of the process as he heals."

The 16-year-old plays football at Clovis West under his uncle.

Brown says Mackey more than a great kid.

"When Trev walks into the room, he definitely lights it up. Loves music, especially rap music. Really passionate about football, his family, his friends," Brown said.

The family has a GoFundMe set up that has raised close to $40,000 as of Monday afternoon.

They say they're grateful for the outpouring of community support.

"I've had almost every coach in the area reach out and say they're praying for him, and whatever we need, they've got us," Brown said.

The family does not know how long his recovery could take.

A message from his mom on the GoFundMe says, in part:

"This guy loves sunrises and sunsets, so today, as you go about your day, take a moment at sunset and say an extra prayer of healing and peace for this special guy."

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.