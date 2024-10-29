Coalinga College's nine-week Nurse Assistant Program prepares students for a career in healthcare

The college has several grants and programs that students may qualify for and make the program 100% free.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new nine-week program is preparing Coalinga College students for a career in health care.

Heavenly Sanchez is confidently able to demonstrate skills on a mannequin that she'll use to help real patients in the future.

She and Blanca Alema recently graduated as part of the first cohort from Coalinga College's Nurse Assistant Program.

The course is offered in Coalinga and Firebaugh.

Sanchez is from Firebaugh. Alema commutes from Mendota. Both appreciated not having to go far to start their career journey.

"I thought it was going to be way harder," Alema said. "I felt pretty good that I accomplished something."

The two learned lab skills by working with each other and other classmates.

During the nine-week course, they also received real-world experience working at a convalescent care facility.

"I've always had a passion for just helping people, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel good helping people," Sanchez said.

Thanks to the program, they say they're ready for their state exams to become licensed.

Dean of Coalinga College's Firebaugh Center, Bethany Matos, says this type of program provides a pathway for students to get started in a healthcare field that is in high demand.

"We have a shortage of nurses, we have a shortage of doctors, so this gives our students the opportunity to see what they'd like to do and how they'd like to grow within the medical profession," Matos said.

The college has several grants and programs that students may qualify for and make the program 100% free.

Sanchez and Alamen were two of those recipients, and they would recommend others take advantage of the opportunity.

"I think it's doable for people who actually want to do something in their lives," Alamen said.

Sanchez said the program built her confidence.

"It makes you feel good about yourself, proud of yourself that you did it and you can do more than you think you can," Sanchez said.

Applications are open now for the next cohort.

The deadline to apply is in January, but you are encouraged to apply early because only 15 students are taken per cohort.

For more information or to apply, click here.

