Combatting Domestic Violence: Difficulties from first call to prosecution

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Worst case scenario. A young Clovis mother is dead shot and killed in her own home.

The suspect was identified by police as Tavion Tapscott.

The victim's mother tells Action News her daughter Breaja Jones was in a relationship with Tapscott in the past and was the father of her two-year-old.

The suspect had already been charged with domestic violence in April and was on probation when Jones was killed on Saturday.

The Marjaree Mason Center and Clovis Police said this outcome is one they fear, but they said it can be challenging to respond to domestic violence cases and get victims to safety.

From the first call to potential prosecution and beyond domestic violence calls can be dangerous for victims and difficult for police, advocates, and lawyers.

Local police and advocates said often they encounter victims and aggressors several times and they always fear the violence may lead to death.

"When you walk into a scene and see someone crying or somebody physically hurt, it is devastating for everybody involved, but ultimately the plan is to try and help this person break the cycle of violence," said Sgt. Abby Padgett, Clovis Police.

Sergeant Abby Padgett says even if a victim is unwilling to press charges, police in California do have the ability to arrest the suspected aggressor with the right evidence or witnesses.

Regardless of charges, she said they will work with victims to connect them to resources, including the Marjaree Mason Center.

"We often hear that by the time they reach us it is not the 1st time where law enforcement's been involved," said Leticia Campos with the Marjaree Mason Center.

"It's not the 1st time that the person's been incarcerated for domestic violence. In fact, you know some of these cases the individual was already taking a batterers intervention course, or an anger management course because of the prior incidences of domestic violence."

This last year, the Marjaree Mason Center has seen twice as many calls to their crisis center than the year before.

Even if an arrest is made and charges are filed prosecution can be difficult.

If a survivor is willing to testify, they may be forced to relive the trauma over and over, repeating the story to a room full of strangers.

In many cases, victims are unwilling to testify often out of fear especially if their abuser refuses to stay away.

"It's very difficult to enforce the orders, the temporary restraining orders, the criminal protective orders, and that ends up resulting in a second domestic violence, and sometimes a very serious one," said Tony Capozzi, Legal Analyst.

If the victim is living, without their testimony legal analyst Tony Capozzi said there won't be a conviction.

The Marjaree Mason Center says domestic violence can increase after the holidays and during major sporting events like the World Series.

To prepare, they're working to ensure their 24/7 crisis team shifts are covered and they have on-call staff available in case they need more help.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.