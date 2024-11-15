Community Connection: A Nutcracker Like No Other

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Break the Barriers Performing Arts Department is presenting the 10th anniversary performance of "A Nutcracker Like No Other."

It's an inclusive performance where dancers who use wheelchairs perform alongside professional ballet dancers.

In our Community Connection segment, we invited the dance director and some of the performers to join us on Action News Live at Three to discuss the performance and share a preview.

A Nutcracker Like No Other will be showing at Warnors Theatre in Fresno on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00PM and 4:30PM.

If you would like to purchase tickets, click here.