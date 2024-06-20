Community gathers as the city of Madera commemorates Juneteenth

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley communities are taking action to commemorate Juneteenth.

In the City of Madera, local leaders and residents gathered for a cultural celebration at Courthouse Museum Park.

The event included music and meaningful speeches.

Juneteenth marks the ending of Slavery in the U.S. It became a federal holiday after congress passed legislation in 2021.

With President Joe Biden's signature, it became the first holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.

For city leaders, Wednesday's event was a way to remember the legacies of those who fought for freedom.

Councilmember Anita Evans represents District 4 and can trace her roots back to the time of slavery.

"My grandmother was Cole Younger's slave and she blessed our family with 13 illegitimate children and I am one of them," Evans said. "So I stand on her shoulders as well as the shoulders of so many more, reaching for freedom, continuing to strive for the betterment of this city."

Former Madera City Councilmember Donald Holley was honored as a "trailblazer".

He's calling on local governments to honor Juneteenth just as they do the Fourth of July.