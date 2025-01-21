Community honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life and work of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. in Merced on Monday.

Organizers and attendees agree Doctor King's message of unity is more important than ever.

"We are one. That we work together, we love each other," read a message on one attendee's sing during a March down Martin Luther King Junior Way.

That was just one of the inspirational messages from the people who attended the event.

From a middle school band to classic cars, they all came out to honor the life and legacy of King for the 30th year.

"He was non-violent. He got his message across to all that would listen. And his message was that all should be free," said Virginia Riley, the secretary of NAACP Merced County Branch.

The streets of Merced were lined with police.

City officials encouraged extra officers to be deployed during the day's events.

The police department says there were no indications of threats but after the devastating events in New Orleans, they felt it was better to be prepared.

"We have a wonderful supportive community, but we want to make sure everyone feels safe," said Merced Police Chief Steven Stanfield.

"We had extra staff assigned to this event just to give the presence that the officers are out here. We want to provide for a safe route."

Hundreds marched from West 24th Street and Martin Luther King Junior Way, holding signs and cheering with onlookers.

The parade concluded at the Merced theater where about a half dozen vendors were set up for attendees.

People were able to gather inside the Merced theater where there was a two-hour program filled with speakers and performances.

Reverend Ella Luna Garza, an award recipient at the event, says the parade is a celebration in of honor of the late civil rights leader.

She believes it's important to continue Doctor King's work for future generations.

"There are way too many divisions, there are way too many fights," said Reverend Garza.

There are way too many people just concerned for themselves and for the money and the power and for whatever they think it brings them,"

Organizers say this event is important for the people of Merced.

They were so pleased with the outpouring of support from both the city and community and they are excited to continue this event in years to come.

