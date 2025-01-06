Community rallies around 3-year-old Merced boy with brain cancer and rare blood disorder

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last year, a Merced family got the heartbreaking news that their two-year-old son had been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, as well as a rare blood disorder.

Now, the family is being told they must go out of state for specialized care and the community is stepping up to support them on their journey.

Luke Benson has a big contagious smile and loves cars, Toy Story, and Bluey.

When he was two, he started throwing up, and didn't stop for nearly a month.

His parents quickly took him to the hospital and after extensive tests he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma type three.

Doctors later found out Luke has cancerous tumors growing on his brain and down his spine, along with a rare blood disorder.

"I think initially we were in shock and kind of you know figuring out what we're going to do, what it was going to be like," says Jallussee Medina-Benson, Luke's mom.

The family has been in and out of the hospital for close to a year now, first at Valley Children's and then UCSF.

After several rounds of aggressive chemotherapy sessions, Luke ultimately lost his ability to walk, jump, and play.

Now, because his condition is so rare, Luke is being referred to Mayo Clinic in Arizona and his entire family has to relocate for over two months.

"Nothing is ever the same. It's always changing with him being able to you know, adjust the plan," says Medina-Benson.

While they are hopeful and adaptable the move will be difficult for the family of six.

A GoFundMe has been set up so they can rent a U-Haul to transport all of Luke's medical supplies, and so, they can rent a place in Arizona so Luke can be around family.

"It's been really hard to try and isolate him but give him the freedom that he wants. He doesn't get to go to go to Target or Walmart or Costco the same way that he used to. He used to love to go shopping and he doesn't get to do that anymore," says Medina-Benson.

So far, the family has already received hundreds of dollars in donations but are still short of their goal of $10,000.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.