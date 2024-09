Comparing costs of rent and homeownership in Valley

According to new data, Gen Z'ers living in Fresno will spend about $130,000 on rent by the age of 30.

According to new data, Gen Z'ers living in Fresno will spend about $130,000 on rent by the age of 30.

According to new data, Gen Z'ers living in Fresno will spend about $130,000 on rent by the age of 30.

According to new data, Gen Z'ers living in Fresno will spend about $130,000 on rent by the age of 30.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Navigating the world of renting versus homebuying can be tricky, especially if it's your first time.

According to new data, Gen Z'ers living in Fresno will spend about $130,000 on rent by the age of 30.

We sat down with Doug Ressler with Business Intelligence to break down the numbers.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.