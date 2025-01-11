Concerns rise amid Border Patrol sightings in Central Valley

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As President-elect Donald Trump is expected to take office in January, there's concern over migrants across the state of California getting deported.

ABC News has confirmed recent US Border Patrol sightings in Kern County.

On Thursday, posts of Border Patrol sightings in Fresno and Madera Counties flooded social media, creating concern for people living in the Central Valley.

"In the past month, we've filed, I think, 72 asylum cases. It's, I think, triple or quadruple what we usually file within a month," said Anuar Arriaga-Esquivel, a legal advocate at Oasis Legal Services.

Arriaga-Esquivel says he's received more calls from concerned clients in recent weeks.

He says the push to file more cases comes with the hope of protection from deportation.

Arriaga-Esquivel explains that depending on how a case is filed, it can take several years for a person to obtain the proper documentation to stay in the U.S.

Still, Arriaga-Esquivel wants people to know that every person, whether or not they have legal status in the states, has constitutional rights.

"You have the right to remain silent and you will do so until you have an attorney or representative present with you to help you. We are letting clients know to please carry some kind of proof that they have a pending immigration case open," said Arriaga-Esquivel.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent Action News a statement about the Border Patrol sightings, writing, in part:

"There are reports of officers with US Customs and Border Protection carrying out enforcement operations across the Central Valley. We remind you that if you are a victim of a crime, you can always rely on the Sheriff's Office to respond to your needs, regardless of whether or not you are a documented person."

Fresno Unified Interim Superintendent Misty Her says she's received calls from parents regarding policies involving Border Patrol sightings.

"We don't share information, especially confidential information about families. Our job is to make sure that we educate, regardless of your citizen status or immigration status," said Her.

Her says the district hosts workshops for families to know their rights if they ever come in contact with the Border Patrol.

She wants families to know that when children come to school in the district, they are protected by Fresno Unified's policies and procedures.

"They belong with us when they are here with us. And that's a huge part of safety. Our students learn better when they come, and they know that I'm walking into a place where I know there are people who love and care about me," said Her.

Both Merced and Madera County sheriff's offices say they have not heard of any Border Patrol raids in their counties.

Congressman Jim Costa says there is serious work to be done.

Costa feels separating families is not a well-thought-out plan.

He believes mass deportation could do more harm than good.

