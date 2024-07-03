It was officially established as a parish in 2016 under the direction of Bishop Armando Ochoa.

Construction begins on new Catholic church in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction has begun on a new Catholic church in Clovis.

A sign at the intersection of Ashlan and Thompson Avenues says "future home of Divine Mercy Catholic Church."

The new building has been 14 years in the making.

Divine Mercy celebrated its first mass in 2010 as a "Mission Church" to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, currently located inside the multipurpose room at Clovis East High School.

It was officially established as a parish in 2016 under the direction of Bishop Armando Ochoa.

Parishioners have been raising money for the new facility for more than a decade.

Members say with the growth and expansion of Clovis, it became apparent that more than one Catholic Church was necessary to meet the needs of the Catholic community.

