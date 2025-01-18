Construction at future site of Clovis South High School on track thanks to voters

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are officially in 2025, and that means the countdown is on until the newest school in the Clovis Unified School District welcomes students on campus.

In mid-October, the district broke ground on the Terry Bradley Educational Center, which will be home to Clovis South High School and Phillip V. Sanchez Intermediate School.

Less than three months later, a lot has changed.

"This project is massive," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities Denver Stairs said.

With more than 200 construction workers on site any given day, heavy machinery is rolling, large trucks are moving and the future home of Sanchez Intermediate is coming to life.

"The two buildings you see behind me, which are the academic wings of the middle school, will be open. The cafeteria, snack bar and main office, all of that will be open in August," Stairs said.

Buildings will continue to open as the 2025-2026 school year progresses.

Stairs says roads around the school are also being improved.

He says prior to November, the future of the full 165-acre Terry Bradley Educational Center was in limbo.

That's because the price of the project skyrocketed during the pandemic.

But now, things are back on track, thanks to voters.

"Thankfully, to our community, for passage of Measure A, we've been able to move forward and continue to plan to build the rest of this school and complete it all the way through and then we're excited, we get to now come out of the ground with some new projects with Measure A," Stairs said.

One of those projects is starting design work to modernize Nelson Elementary School.

Changes will include a new office, work in the classrooms and updates to the kitchen and multipurpose room.

The bond money will also add safety and security measures across the district with new cameras and increase the number of bollards.

Stairs says thanks to a relatively dry winter, so far, rain hasn't slowed the project.

He hopes staff, students and parents are excited about what's to come.

"Here in the next few months, we're at a spot where a lot of stuff happens really fast and we're now getting ready to start finishes on the buildings. You're not going to see anything really happening because it's all happening inside the walls," Stairs said.

Construction is expected to be complete in July, just in time for teachers and administrators to move in and prepare for the new school year which begins in August.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.