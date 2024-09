Construction workers exposed to pesticide spraying operation in Tulare County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a dozen construction workers were treated after being exposed to a pesticide spraying operation in Tulare County.

It happened around 9:30 am Monday in a field near Avenue 184 and Road 96, just south of Tulare.

One person suffered nausea and vomiting, but did not go to the hospital.

Fourteen other patients were exposed, but were otherwise okay.

Crews were able to decontaminate all of the workers.