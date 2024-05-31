Continued controversy over proposed apartment complex in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Council Vice President Mike Karbassi are appealing a Planning Commission decision regarding a proposed apartment complex in northwest Fresno.

Two weeks ago, the commission decided it would not move forward with the 82-unit complex proposed for Herndon and Prospect.

Residents had lobbied the commission in opposition to the project, saying the complex would tower over other buildings in the area, impact traffic and did not meet fire safety codes.

The mayor says he is committed to facilitating the meeting between the developer and residents to come to a solution that satisfies both parties.

