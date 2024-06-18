Convicted child predator receives 15-year sentence in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted child predator will spend more than 15 years in prison for two separate crimes just months apart.

In July of 2020, Christopher Contreras was arrested as part of a major sting after he agreed to meet a minor for sexual activity.

He'd been communicating over text messages and messaging apps with someone he thought was a 13 year old girl.

But he was actually in touch with an undercover officer.

Contreras was released on bail then arrested gain in October after picking up a child who was reported missing.

They'd also been communicating over an app.

Contreras has been in federal custody since June of 2021.

His sentencing includes 20 years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender.

