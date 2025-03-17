Court documents detail domestic violence allegations against Fresno native Xavier Worthy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has obtained court documents detailing domestic violence allegations against Fresno native Xavier Worthy.

In a filed affidavit given by Tia Jones's attorney, Jones says the first physical incident occurred in October of 2024 - when Worthy allegedly pushed her to the ground.

She then describes three more encounters - in which she was allegedly choked, pushed, and slammed on a bed. Jones says during one struggle, her face hit a closet door - chipping her tooth.

Jones says the March 7 incident was the most violent. She described Worthy hitting her, choking her, and kneeing her in the throat. She wrote, "I felt like I was going to die."

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was arrested earlier this month in Texas, but prosecutors chose not to pursue charges after speaking with witnesses.

Action News reached out to Worthy's lawyer for comment and received the following statement:

Mr. Worthy again DENIES all allegations made in the civil filings yesterday, an attempt after a protective order was not granted to the accuser in the criminal case. Mr. Worthy has been trying to get Ms. Jones to vacate his residence for weeks, so a civil protective order was unnecessary and a media ploy.

Mr. Worthy was interviewed by detectives soon after his arrest for these false allegations. A third-party witness was also interviewed by the detectives to verify his statements. Several other witnesses have come forward to provide statements to law enforcement and to our legal team about Ms. Jones's disturbing behavior in Kansas City and Austin and we have sworn affidavits, photographs, and videos to refute every false allegation. There have been no prior police calls during their relationship. It is our understanding Ms. Jones did not respond to the Detectives for several days after Mr. Worthy's arrest, despite their efforts to contact her. It is Ms. Jones who has been the aggressor against Mr. Worthy in their relationship. Mr. Worthy had hoped that he would have a long-term relationship with Ms. Jones when he proposed months ago. It is a sad commentary that after she has been asked to leave his residence on multiple occasions, that she refused to leave and now continues to make false allegations and defamatory statements.

While Mr. Worthy was in jail, we have evidence that Ms. Jones and some of her associates removed valuable items from Mr. Worthy's home. He is the sole owner of the home. Ms. Jones yesterday returned some of the stolen items from his home. Mr. Worthy did not want to file charges against Ms. Jones last weekend but remains concerned about the theft from his home along with the false allegations continuing to be made. Mr. Worthy is hiring a civil attorney to address these defamatory statements and we will continue our cooperation with any inquiries from law enforcement as we have from Day 1.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.