Two crashes involving trailers on Highway 99 cause hours-long shutdown, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- Two crashes involving semi-tucks and trailers caused an hours-long shutdown on Highway 99.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Northbound Highway 99 north of Second Street in Selma just after midnight on Saturday.

Investigators say a travel trailer detached from a car before a semi-truck crashed into it, scattering debris in the number two and three lanes of the highway.

No one was injured in the crash.

Fifteen minutes later, a second crash happened due to traffic.

Officials say a semi-truck did not notice traffic slowing down and rear-ended a camper trailer, causing part of the trailer to break into pieces.

The Dodge truck pulled the trailer and crashed into a Honda Odyssey, with several other cars crashing.

Five vehicles were involved in this crash, and three people from the truck went to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in either crash.