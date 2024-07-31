According to CAL FIRE's website, one structure has been destroyed by the Pedro Fire.

Pedro Fire destroys 1 structure, burns more than 3,600 acres in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are continuing to battle the Pedro Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties.

As of Wednesday night, the flames have charred more than 3,793 acres with 10% containment.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Highway 132 and Piney Creek Road - west of Coulterville near Don Pedro Reservoir.

Aircraft circled overhead, repeatedly dropping retardant on the rapidly spreading flames and drawing water from the lake.

Officials say the fast-moving flames have destroyed one structure so far and are threatening at least 350 nearby structures.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for Arbolada Road, the Hunters Valley Area from Hunter Valley Road to Bear Valley and Detwiller Road.

Orders are also in place for Piney Creek Road.

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for the following areas:

- North Side of Highway 132 from Merced Falls to Jones Road

- South Side of Highway 132 from Jones Road to Horseshoe Bend, including Horseshoe Bend Rec area

Action News reporter Ana Torrea spoke to fire crews Wednesday morning about the challenging conditions they are facing with the Pedro Fire.

You can view a live map of all current evacuation orders and warnings by clicking here.

The Red Cross has reclosed its evacuation shelter at New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338.

Those who need help with shelter are urged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Small animals are welcomed as long as their owners reside at the shelter.

For large animals, evacuees can visit the Mariposa Fairgrounds Evacuation Shelter at 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, CA 95338.