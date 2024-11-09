Data shows obesity in kids and teens up over the past two decades

A recent report from the CDC shows that obesity increased in kids and teens over the past two decades.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A recent report from the CDC shows that obesity increased in kids and teens over the past two decades.

According to the agency, about 1 in 5 children and teens in the U.S. are obese.

That's why Dr. Aimee Simbre, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Fresno, says it's important to find healthy alternatives during holiday meals.

"It's always a struggle around this time of year," said Dr. Simbre. "With holidays coming back to back."

Data from the CDC shows obesity increased in kids and teenagers from ages 2 to 19 years old from 1999 to 2023.

"If we have an unhealthy generation of young people, we will have an unhealthy generation of adults in the future," said Dr. Simbre.

The agency also reports Obesity jumped from nearly 14% to 21%, while severe obesity went from 3.6 percent to 7 percent.

"The studies show that if a child is not in a healthy weight in that range, an obese child will tend to be an obese adult in the future," said Dr. Simbre. "Especially if there is a family history."

Dr. Simbre says there are steps families can take to prevent kids and teens from reaching an unhealthy weight. Dr. Simbre said that 90% of the problems are preventable and reversible at this time.

It starts with having healthy eating habits at home.

"Parents have a big role in getting kids healthy," said Dr. Simbre.

"For example, they're the ones who buy the food. So they should make available healthy options at home."

Dr. Simbre also suggests that families buy fresh food instead of pre-packed ones.

"In that processing, manufacturing of this food, the fruits and veggies, they do lose nutrients," said Dr. Simbre.

On top of eating healthier, Dr. Simbre also says families should be active together, whether that's going on walks or going to the park together.

