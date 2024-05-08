WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman killed following collision near Fashion Fair Mall identified

KFSN logo
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Woman killed following collision near Fashion Fair Mall identified
The woman killed following a collision near Fashion Fair Mall Friday night has been identified.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know the name of the woman hit and killed near Northeast Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall.

Authorities say 31-year-old Shaylee Henry died Friday night.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped off, jumping a curb into a park.

Police say the car hit Henry and a man before taking off and crashing into a pole.

The people inside the car ran away.

Henry died at the scene.

The other victim was hospitalized.

Police are still searching for the two men who were inside the car.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW