Woman killed following collision near Fashion Fair Mall identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know the name of the woman hit and killed near Northeast Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall.

Authorities say 31-year-old Shaylee Henry died Friday night.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped off, jumping a curb into a park.

Police say the car hit Henry and a man before taking off and crashing into a pole.

The people inside the car ran away.

Henry died at the scene.

The other victim was hospitalized.

Police are still searching for the two men who were inside the car.