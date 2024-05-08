Woman killed following collision near Fashion Fair Mall identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know the name of the woman hit and killed near Northeast Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall.
Authorities say 31-year-old Shaylee Henry died Friday night.
Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped off, jumping a curb into a park.
Police say the car hit Henry and a man before taking off and crashing into a pole.
The people inside the car ran away.
Henry died at the scene.
The other victim was hospitalized.
Police are still searching for the two men who were inside the car.