Dine and Dish: Teriyaki & More in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Teriyaki & More is literally a hole in the wall -- inside the ARCO gas station at Cedar and Ashlan in central Fresno.

"You would never know, but it doesn't matter where the food is," says Sara Pruitt. "As long as it's good, I will go."

Soupy Doungmala and Steve Sanouvong, who's showing us some Lao pico de Gallo, entertain as they take orders.

"We're not just doing teriyaki, we're doing teriyaki and more, like teriyaki tacos, teriyaki fries, teriyaki tortas and more," Doungmala said.

Pruitt came all the way from Coalinga.

She was in Fresno for a doctor's appointment, but this has become her go-to stop.

"I still ordered the secret menu - the tacos," she said. "They are amazing. They have this charred crispiness to them. They are awesome!"

First, Steve added the Lao pico on top, followed by sour cream and then a very generous layer of spicy mayo.

Soupy is the head chef at Club One Casino, while Steve is trained in computer science.

"I am a graduate of Fresno State and then I have an engineering degree, but food's always been my thing," Steve said. "All my friends know that I can get down in the kitchen."

Customers often want beef and chicken teriyaki.

"Half and half plate -- it comes with salad, a little vegetables and we put a little teriyaki sauce on there," Doungmala said. "We put our homemade spicy mayo on top of that."

The team works out of a very tight kitchen -- one they may have already outgrown.

"It's overwhelming at times, but it's nothing but a blessing," Steve said.

"We want to make it memorable when you bite into our food," Doungmala said.

You can have everything from Laotian fried chicken to teriyaki fries here.

Of course, those fries are fully loaded.

"We're just two jokesters over here," Steve said.

But they're serious about their craft in the kitchen.

