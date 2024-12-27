Dine and Dish: 2024 in Review

As we wrap up 2024, we'd also like to look back at the impact of Dine and Dish.

As we wrap up 2024, we'd also like to look back at the impact of Dine and Dish.

As we wrap up 2024, we'd also like to look back at the impact of Dine and Dish.

As we wrap up 2024, we'd also like to look back at the impact of Dine and Dish.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our Dine and Dish destinations have all been delightful.

Classic cars and burgers at H &W in Merced. We cowboy up at Cowpuncher's Cafe in Springville. Reda at Brochette's Grill in Dinuba enjoys following our journey.

"When you go into a place, it's a discovery really. You allow the audience to travel and through your eyes, through your palate, to different places," Brochette's Grill owner Reda said.

We had tacos on a plane in Tulare. Ahi tuna on a boat at Miller's Landing in Bass Lake.

Eateries have found wherever we go, crowds follow.

"Saturday night. China's Alley. All these chickens called in because of you buddy. Thank you," China's Alley owner Ruben Gonzales said.

China's Alley in Lindsay is a Mexican restaurant that's also offered fried chicken for 80 years.

"They come from Madera, from Parlier, Fresno, up in Three Rivers. I mean, they've been coming from all over so I've had a good impact from different people from different towns," Gonzales said.

Because Dine and Dish allows me to try different foods all over central California, viewers often ask me the same question - how come I don't weigh 300 pounds by now? The secret, I try to exercise on Thursdays.

Restaurant owners and chefs though are genuinely grateful for the opportunity to showcase their food for a new audience.

"This has been an honor Dale. It really has. I watch your show and it's a great deal that you're doing. Hitting places. Mom and Pop, whatever all around here. It really enlightens a lot of folks to go eat at different places," Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen owner Neil Eberwein said.

That's what it's all about. Helping local businesses and helping you pick a place when you head out to have a meal.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.