Dine and Dish: Riley's Taproom in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll find much more than just something to pour at Riley's Taproom at McCall and Floral in Selma.

"I think beer and food complement each other really well," says CEO Zach Avila. "One of the big things that we had discussed was being to diversify the palate in certain ways."

"A lot of the breweries don't have food at all," says CFO Damien Miller. "They have food trucks come in and they're rotating food trucks."

Riley's Combo Pizza is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, black olives and green peppers.

"It's important that people, if they're are going to try beers and hard sodas, they have something to eat," Miller said. "We have a large variety here, and we try to pair some of the food together with different beers."

You can also get wings that can be paired with the new peaches and cream beer.

"We have a few of our really popular hard sodas, "Avila said. "We have hard root beer, our hard orange cream soda, our peaches and cream and then our number-one seller, our Sancha, which is our blonde ale."

Chicken goes from the deep fryer to the cutting board before it becomes part of a Cobb salad.

It's important to have healthier options like salads and wraps.

"I think one of the best things about about them is the fresh ingredients that all tie into it," Avila said. "It's that refreshing, nice palate cleanser."

That's literally a wrap from Riley's Taproom in Selma.

"This is a great place for us to be able to plant our flag," Avila said. "Be able to build out a little bit of a clientele base for some of the craft beer, and also have some great food to complement it."

