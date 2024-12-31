As the year comes to an end this week, there is still time to give tax-deductible donations.

Donations to local nonprofits are down in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 2024 is coming to a close and donations to some local nonprofits like the Fresno Mission are down.

"We're going into the last week which is typically our most active week amongst our donors. We are currently a little behind, but we expect to see an increase this week," said Desmond Camacho, chief development officer for the Fresno Mission.

The mission is looking for financial donations by check, in person or online that would help provide hope to over 400 men, women and children living on their campuses.

"It allows for us to go ahead and serve, house, feed, empower more people, allow for them to get the training needed to stop the cycle that it's put them in currently," Camacho explained.

The Poverello House also says early indicators show giving is down by about 10% compared to this time last year and hopes the community will consider a year-end gift by check or online.

The Marjaree Mason Center feels the same pains.

"Like most businesses, organizations or even households, our budget is increasing year after year. It costs more and more each year to operate a 24/7 hour facility," MMC Director of Philanthropy, Ashlee Wolf explained.

The center says the days and weeks following Christmas are some of the busiest at their facilities and the nonprofit is asking for your support.

"Our crisis response team and our emergency shelter are our most underfunded programs so donations towards those specific services that directly support survivors in their greatest time of need are greatly needed," Wolf stated.

You can donate by mail to the center at 1600 M Street in Fresno or online.

Donations made by December 31st to 501(c)3 nonprofits, like these, are tax-deductible for this fiscal year.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.