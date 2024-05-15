Downtown Fresno wine bar celebrating 1st year of business

Located on Fulton Street near Tulare, Lune Wine Bar has become a destination for seasoned wine drinkers and dabblers alike.

Located on Fulton Street near Tulare, Lune Wine Bar has become a destination for seasoned wine drinkers and dabblers alike.

Located on Fulton Street near Tulare, Lune Wine Bar has become a destination for seasoned wine drinkers and dabblers alike.

Located on Fulton Street near Tulare, Lune Wine Bar has become a destination for seasoned wine drinkers and dabblers alike.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on Fulton Street near Tulare, in the heart of Downtown Fresno, Lune Wine Bar has become a destination for seasoned wine drinkers and dabblers alike.

"We educate you on the wines that we're showing you," says Co-Owner Kellie Lopez. "Come in and chat with us, have a glass of wine and hang out."

"It's really fun to show people something new," says Co-Owner Allison Cassabon.

Cassabon and Lopez have known each other since their teens and went into business together with the charcuterie business, Fig & Honey.

They then opened the perfect pairing to their business plan -- Lune Wine Bar.

"Going from a catering-based company to a brick-and-mortar where you have to get people in the door, it was just navigating that and seeing what works, what doesn't work," Cassabon said.

That included an aesthetic transformation as well.

"We run Fig & Honey out of the kitchen here at Lune, so that's why we have the cheese board on the menu," Lopez said.

In addition to wine by the glass and wine cocktails, Lune's menu also features cheese boards, loaded hummus and charcuterie, and pretty soon, espresso.

Now celebrating one year, they're adding coffee to the mix. Soleil or Sunshine will be available in-house or on the go.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.