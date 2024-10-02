Dugout Dreams: Inside the world of highly competitive youth sports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local author is sharing the lessons learned from highly competitive youth sports, both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Matt Leedy was a reporter for the Fresno Bee, but this is his first time publishing a book.

In "Dugout Dreams: The Heart and Heartbreak of a Travel Baseball Team," he follows the coach and players of a travel baseball team, something he experienced first-hand years ago as a father.

He shares the stories of the elation of the young kids who get picked for the teams, the incredible costs to the families who must pay for hotels, training, equipment and travel, and then, for many, as they get older, leaving the sport discouraged.

He also shares the stories of the parents and coaches, their hopes and dreams, how they often intertwine with the young players, and the impact that can have.

The book is now on sale in stores and as an ebook.*

