EJ Warner, son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, commits to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Pro Football Hall of Famer could soon be watching his son play inside Valley Children's Stadium.

EJ Warner, the son of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, announced his commitment to Fresno State in a social media post Friday.

EJ was the starting quarterback for Rice University last season, throwing for 2,710 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. EJ entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the December, citing the program's change in coaching.

His father reposted EJ's commitment post, sharing his excitement. Kurt Warner has another tie to the Valley, the offensive coordinator on his 200 Super Bowl-winning Rams is former Bulldog Mike Martz.

EJ Warner fills the spot left by former Bulldog starting quarterback Mikey Keene, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Michigan.

Before his career at Rice, EJ was the starting quarterback at Temple University as a true freshman.

An early look at the quarterback battle and EJ stands out as a front-runner to be the starter.

Josh Wood and Jayden Mandal combine for just one career start, that being the famous Idaho Potato Bowl, while EJ has started 32 times. He has one remaining year of eligibility.