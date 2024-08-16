Encampment in Fresno County cleared out in court-ordered eviction

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are clearing out an encampment in Raisin City after a court-ordered eviction.

Deputies say it has been on the private property for about a year.

Some of those unhoused on the property had refused to leave after being notified of the eviction on Monday, declining temporary housing shelters because they have dogs and the shelters do not allow pets.

The sheriff's office said they were prepared to arrest people if it was necessary.

The governor's executive order and Fresno County's homeless cleanup ordinance apply to public land, which can be done in a more immediate fashion.

The county will take a second vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, and if approved, it will go into effect in September.

