FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since 2013, the Central Valley Honor Flight has taken more than 2,000 veterans, free of charge, to Washington, DC to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

We sat down with Paul Loeffler with Central Valley Honor Flight and Michael Ogdon, Director of the Choirs and Strings for Central East High School to discuss the event.