Family identifies Fresno County man killed in Go-Kart hit and run crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is heartbroken after a crash takes one of their own in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol said authorities responded to calls of a man being hit while driving a Go-Kart on Mountain View Avenue near Peach Avenue on Saturday morning.

Family members have identified the victim as 38-year-old Kenneth Owen.

When deputies arrived, Owen was unresponsive and died at the scene of the crash. The driver, who authorities said didn't stop to see if Owen was okay, is said to have been driving a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.

"There's absolutely no way in our mind that the party did not know they hit somebody or something," says Mike Salas with the CHP.

Salas adds that the driver of the Tacoma is facing two felony charges for vehicular manslaughter and hit and run.

Rachelle Resendez is Owen's sister. She said he lived in the area where the crash took place and used the Go-Kart, which is not street-legal, to get around.

She adds her brother loved Halloween, and he enjoyed working at Hobb's Grove during the fall season. She shares he'll be missed by many.

"It definitely has affected a lot of people," said Resendez.

The outpouring of love and support has been helping her family to get through this difficult time.

Resendez said as she hopes for justice for her brother, she holds onto the childhood memories made years ago.

"He's actually the one who taught me how to ride a bike. Taught me how to climb trees, get in every ounce of trouble we could, so a lot of good memories with him," said Resendez.

The CHP is encouraging anyone with information about the crash to come forward and remind potential witnesses that they can remain anonymous.

The family has set up a donation page to help with funeral arrangements, click here if you'd like to help.

