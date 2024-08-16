The suspect is scheduled to be back in court next week. He's being held without bail and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Family mourns loss of mother and daughter as suspect appears in court

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley courtroom was filled with family and community members who loved two Central Valley locals who lost their lives in a deadly crash.

While they continue to heal, their fight for justice will likely be a long road ahead.

Jennifer Quinonez survived the crash that killed two of the people she loved most in this world: her mother, Gloria Barajas and her sister, Brenda Quinonez.

Jennifer spoke Thursday at the arraignment for the man now charged with their murders.

"I had to walk into my home without my mom and my sister. I have to drive by my sister's house without being able to get here anymore. I can't call her. My nieces and my nephews still try to text my mom, and my sister hopes for a response that they are not going to get," recalled Jennifer.

Gloria and Brenda were killed in December of 2023 after authorities say Blake Benham drove drunk and slammed into their car on Road 56 and Avenue 430, south of Reedley.

The impact also sent Jennifer to the hospital.

"Having to deal with so many injuries that I had with the most hurtful thing is when people had to tell me that my mom and my sister weren't alive anymore. I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom or my sister," expressed Jennifer.

At the time of the crash, Benham was the principal of Kennedy Elementary School in Dinuba.

He was originally arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter but bonded out.

He was arrested again on Wednesday and is now facing six felony charges, including two counts of murder.

According to court records, his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit, and his Ford F-150 is listed as a weapon.

Benham pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during this hearing.

"I understand we're all human and we all make mistakes, but this individual is not taking accountability for the mistake he did. He didn't just take one life -- he took both lives and for him to still feel like he's not guilty," expressed Gloria's daughter and Brenda and Jennifer's sister, Jessica Quinonez.

Over a dozen people were in court to support Benham.

They were escorted out before Action News had the opportunity to speak with them.

Gloria and Brenda's family say they will keep fighting for justice while remembering their loved ones taken too soon.

"Being in the vehicle and knowing the last moments with my mom and my sister, they were happy people. They didn't want no harm, they were just doing their Christmas shopping," expressed Jennifer.

Benham is scheduled to be back in court next week.

He's being held without bail and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The Dinuba Unified School District says Benham currently holds the position of a classroom teacher but he remains on administrative leave.

