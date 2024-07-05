All evacuation warnings and orders lifted in residential areas for French Fire in Mariposa County

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has lifted some of the mandatory evacuation orders for the French Fire as progress on containment is made.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has lifted some of the mandatory evacuation orders for the French Fire as progress on containment is made.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has lifted some of the mandatory evacuation orders for the French Fire as progress on containment is made.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has lifted some of the mandatory evacuation orders for the French Fire as progress on containment is made.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office lifted all evacuation warnings and orders in residential areas for the French Fire on Sunday morning.

The fire started on July 4 around 6 pm in the area of Highway 49 and French Camp Road.

According to the latest update from CAL FIRE, the fire has burned at least 908 acres and is 45% contained.

Crews built a fire line around the eastern side of Mariposa to protect the town from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Highway 140 has reopened with traffic controls from Old Highway North to Grojean Road. The reopening no longer impacts one of Yosemite National Park's popular entrances.

The Stockton Creek Reservoir & Trail and Road to MCHS Baseball Field remain closed to the public.

Deputies want travelers and residents to be aware and use caution as heavy fire and emergency traffic will remain in the area as containment efforts continue.

EVACUATION SHELTER:

The temporary evacuation shelter at New Life Christian Church on Cole Road in Mariposa was closed on Saturday at noon.

If someone has been impacted by the French Fire and needs assistance, you can call 1-800 RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).