Father shot in the head amid family disturbance, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father injured on Friday night.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father injured on Friday night.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father injured on Friday night.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father injured on Friday night.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father injured on Friday night.

Officers responded to an apartment building near Shaw and Backer Avenues at 11:30 pm for a family disturbance.

Police say there was an altercation between a father, mother, and son who allegedly shot his father in the back of the head, grazing him.

The father was taken to the hospital, and the son is detained for questioning.

Police are investigating what led up to the disturbance.