Father was picking up dinner as man carjacked vehicle, kidnapped boy in Downtown Fresno: Police

A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a Friday night carjacking and kidnapping caused chaos in the middle of downtown Fresno.

A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a Friday night carjacking and kidnapping caused chaos in the middle of downtown Fresno.

A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a Friday night carjacking and kidnapping caused chaos in the middle of downtown Fresno.

A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a Friday night carjacking and kidnapping caused chaos in the middle of downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a Friday night carjacking and kidnapping caused chaos in the middle of downtown Fresno.

Police say Ventura Francisco Torres Romero led officers on a pursuit after jumping in an SUV with a three-year-old boy who was left alone inside.

"The father had parked his vehicle in the area (and) had gone into a nearby restaurant to pick up some food," Sergeant Diana Trueba Vega said.

That moment was all it took. Romero seized on the opportunity, according to police.

The kidnapping unfolded before the father's eyes.

"He immediately yelled out to the suspect that his child, his son, was inside the vehicle," Vega said. "However, the suspect did not listen."

Investigators say Romero sped away, running over the father and leaving him temporarily unconscious with injuries to his head and right knee.

Police tracked the vehicle more than eight miles away as Romero entered Highway 99 at Shaw, leading police on a dramatic chase during the evening rush hour.

"They're going 73 miles per hour. A lot of traffic," a female dispatcher said over the radio.

Vega says Romero exited at Belmont Avenue, clipped a tire, and kept going. Scanner audio reveals police considered using a spike strip to stop him.

"Vehicle is out of control right now," the dispatcher said. "Still going westbound. Approaching Grantland."

"The suspect did eventually stop at Monroe and Belmont," Vega said. "He was taken into custody immediately, and we are very thankful to report that the three-year-old child was physically unharmed."

Police say Romero admitted to stealing the vehicle but told investigators he did not know there was a child inside.

He remains at the Fresno County Jail on a slew of charges, including carjacking, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.