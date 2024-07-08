Fighting heat on multiple fronts: Keeping first responders safe in triple digits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local first responders are facing intense heat while responding to emergencies, often in layers of protective gear.

There is no option for them to just stay indoors.

Beyond encouraging consistent hydration the Fresno Fire Department is taking steps to keep firefighters from falling victim to the conditions.

"Limiting our outdoor activities, whether it's training or business inspections, anything that's non essential or non emergent, try to reduce those on days like this," said Josh Sellars, Fresno Fire Department.

"We also have policies that we will dispatch additional resources to working fires just so that we have extra hands on scene."

Those extra crews are essential to allowing breaks from the heat when keeping cool is especially difficult due to all of the layers of heavy, protective gear.

Some of that gear can add between 15 to 20 degrees on top of the outside temperatures.

For calls that keep crews on scene for hours, such as house fires, or are exceptionally demanding and require extra gear, such as HAZMAT situations, The Community Emergency Response Team made up of volunteers is called in to help with firefighter recovery.

The team provides chairs, shade, and snacks, as well as some innovative ways to stay cool.

"Polar breeze fans that have hoses that blow cool air, and you can actually put a hood on. So you're not just feeling cold air on your skin, but also inhaling that cold air, getting that inside your body, trying to lower your temperature from internally," said Sellars.

That chance to rest can help prevent firefighters from making simple, yet deadly, errors.

EMS teams are also on-site to help with more extensive recoveries, like when a firefighter becomes sick or gets injured. Those teams also have to practice what they preach, including taking breaks.

"Especially over the weekend, we knew with July 4 and with the heat wave, we up staff, we offered some more overtime than we easily would, to get people to come in, you know, make a little extra holiday pay, but then also to kind of share the load a little bit more," said Ben Wiele, American Ambulance.

American Ambulance stations supervisors around the city, including at emergency room entrances, so ambulance teams can stock up on water, and other essentials between calls.

"We're humans, too, and so, you know, we also do try to provide healthy snacks," said Wiele. "Over the weekend, we definitely gave fruit pizza to our crews, but there was also fresh fruit. And, you know, more healthy snacks available, and that's all we can do. "

