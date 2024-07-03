Delta Airlines flight to Amsterdam diverts to JFK Airport after spoiled food is served

NEW YORK CITY -- Delta Airlines says a flight from Detroit to Amsterdam had to divert to JFK Airport early Wednesday morning after passengers were served spoiled food.

Delta Flight 136 was en route from Detroit to The Netherlands when some of the in-flight meal service was discovered to have been spoiled.

The flight with 277 customers onboard took off from Detroit around 11 p.m. landed safely at JFK around 4 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said 14 of the plane's 277 passengers as well as 10 crew members were treated by medical personnel when the flight landed. None of them required hospitalization.

Delta is investigating how the food was spoiled.

They released a statement saying: "Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York's JFK early Wednesday morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled. Medical crews were on-site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)