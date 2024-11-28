Dense fog expected to blanket Central Valley on Thanksgiving morning

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect as fog is expected to roll into the Central Valley overnight and stick around until late Thanksgiving morning.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says dense fog is expected in parts of Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Tulare counties.

The advisory is in effect from 11 pm Wednesday until 11 am on Thursday.

Officials say visibility could range from a quarter-mile to 200 feet in the fog, causing concerns for drivers on one of the busiest travel days.

Those traveling for the holiday are urged to delay their trip until the fog clears out.

For those who can't wait, the National Weather Service says it is important to drive slow when visibility is low and to not use cruise control.

You can track the latest fog conditions in the Central Valley by clicking here.

