Former Fresno State QB Mikey Keene transferring to Michigan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State starting quarterback Mikey Keene is transferring to Michigan after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Keene confirmed his commitment Monday morning, posting a photo of himself swapped into the Wolverine's uniform.

Keene announced his intent to enter the transfer portal at the beginning of December with one year left of NCAA eligibility.

ESPN ranked Keene as the 10th-best available quarterback in the transfer portal. He joined multiple other Bulldogs in the portal following the program's head coaching change.

Keene became the starting quarterback for Fresno State in 2023, holding a 14-9 career record with the team.

He led the Bulldogs into the Big House at the beginning of the 2024 season, losing 30-10.

Keene led the Mountain West in passing yards (2,892) and completion percentage (70.5) during the 2024 season, throwing 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Fresno State is set to kick off its bowl game without Keene against Northern Illinois Monday morning.