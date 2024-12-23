Fresno State set to take on Northern Illinois in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs are in Boise, Idaho, looking to end their 2024 season on a high note.

The Bulldogs (6-6) will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5).

Northern Illinois handed College Football Playoff team Norte Dame its only loss of the season back in September.

Interim head coach Tim Skipper is ready to coach the Dogs in today's bowl game, which will be his last game as head coach.

Matt Entz was formally introduced as Fresno State Football's head coach earlier in December.

Monday's matchup marks Fresno State's fourth straight bowl appearance. The Bulldogs have won their last five bowl games dating back to 2017.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 this morning on ESPN.