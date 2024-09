Former Yosemite National Park employee charged in rape case

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Yosemite National Park employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

36-year old Nathan Baptista is charged with aggravated sexual abuse.

Court documents say he raped and strangled a female park employee on May 31st.

If convicted, Baptista faces a possible punishment of life in prison.